The Federal Security Service of the aggressor state of Russia (FSB) was tasked with eliminating the organizer, the owner of the so-called Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin after an attempted armed rebellion. The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with the American journalist Howard Altman, according to the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, June 30.

Budanov confirmed that Ukrainian intelligence had long known about the intentions of such actions inside Russia, but Prigozhin's rebellion did not have a serious impact on the war against Ukraine due to its short duration. According to the head of the Defense Intelligence, the rebels caused some damage to the aggressor's military and space forces. Ukraine does not expect the emergence of the Wagner PMC as a separate structure with its own operations, which is important for Ukraine, since these mercenaries have proven to be a more powerful fighting force in contrast to the regular army of the Russian Federation, Budanov explained, especially since the Russian special services received the task of killing the owner of Wagner PMC.

"We know that the task of killing Prigozhin was entrusted to the FSB. Will they be successful in this? Time will tell. One way or another, all potential assassination attempts will not be quick. They will need some time to develop appropriate approaches and reach a stage where they will are ready for a large-scale operation. But I would like to emphasize that this is a big open question. Will they be able to carry it out? Will they dare to carry out this order?" Budanov said.

Budanov clarified that as a result of the short uprising, the Wagner mercenaries destroyed 8 Russian military aircraft, in particular the air-protected command post based on the IL-22 M aircraft. The head of the Defense Intelligence emphasized that any actions aimed at destabilization within the aggressor state are useful for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 29, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC will no longer fight on the territory of Ukraine.

On the evening of June 24, the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that he was ending his so-called "justice march" and was returning his mercenaries to their locations.

On June 27, Prigozhin's plane landed at one of the military airfields in Belarus.