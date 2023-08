President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the military appealed to him with a request for increased mobilization, but he believes that first it is necessary to bring order to the military registration and enlistment offices and military medical commissions. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing following the third summit of the Crimean Platform.

"I will say frankly: the military turned to me to allow mobilizing more," he said.

The President noted that in this matter first you need to understand who is doing this and how.

"Therefore, the issue of military registration and enlistment offices, military medical commissions is very important. You need to quickly, how quickly you can speed up processes, restore order, and then start a conversation about how to increase - how, with whom, whit what," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from August 18 for 90 days, that is, until November 15.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov during the International Veteran Forum said that access to all state registers will be opened to the Ukrainian territorial recruitment and social support centers (military enlistment offices) already this fall.