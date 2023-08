Military commissariats will have access to all state registers in the fall - Reznikov

Access to all state registers will be opened to the Ukrainian Territorial recruitment centers already this fall.

Oleksii Reznikov, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this during the International Veterans Forum.

"Somewhere by mid-fall, we estimate that we will embark on a more serious digitization of the Recruitment Centers, former military commissariats. Today, we are at the stage of signing joint orders with other departments on the mutual exchange of information," the Minister said.

Reznikov clarified that such a decision will allow obtaining information from the registers of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Central Election Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Border Guard Service.

"All existing registers will be automatically entered into the database, and every citizen will have fewer reasons to walk through corridors in the Recruitment Centers, only when it is necessary to appear there," Reznikov added.

