Zelenskyy avoids answering the question about Reznikov's resignation, but did not deny it

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy avoided answering the question of whether he is considering the resignation of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, but did not deny it. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with the media for statements following the meeting with the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If you don't mind, I am ready to comment on any personnel decisions in our country after I have signed the relevant decrees," he answered when asked whether Reznikov's resignation and his appointment as Ambassador to Britain were being considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early August, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, stated that Reznikov could be appointed Ambassador to Great Britain.