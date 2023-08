Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko says that the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov may be appointed Ambassador to Great Britain. Honcharenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Oleksii Reznikov may be appointed Ambassador to Britain. The President's Office has been thinking of removing Reznikov from the post of head of the Ministry of Defense for a long time. Even after the UAH 17 eggs, there were active efforts to remove Reznikov and replace him with Budanov. Instead, Reznikov himself is not against resigning from the post of minister. He really wanted to transfer to the Ministry of Justice," he wrote.

According to him, after the dismissal of Vadym Prystayko from the post of Ambassador to Great Britain, the Office of the President decided to send a minister, not a professional diplomat, as Ambassador.

Honcharenko claims that the President's Office already found out how Reznikov would be received in Britain and got a favorable response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the Ambassador to Great Britain Vadym Prystayko.

In February, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, announced the authorities' intentions to appoint the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, as the Minister of Defense instead of Reznikov. At that time, it was planned that Reznikov could head the Ministry of Strategic Industries.