Over 130 settlements in 2 regions cut off due to bad weather

More than 130 settlements in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk Regions were cut off due to bad weather.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the thunderstorm, 119 settlements in the Lviv Region were cut off. About 25,000 consumers remain without electricity. Also, due to bad weather, 12 settlements in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region were cut off. Repair work to restore consumers continues," the message says.

As a result of shelling in the Kherson Region, the equipment of one of the generation facilities was damaged by debris, in addition, the 35 kV power transmission line was disconnected.

Part of consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv Regions remain without power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the 330 kV power line that supplies the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was shut down again.