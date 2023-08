As part of the program for the recovery of Ukraine and the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, funds in the amount of UAH 3.29 billion were allocated for the recovery of 55 medical institutions in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv Regions.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, UAH 1.6 billion have been allocated for the reconstruction of 24 medical facilities in 9 regions: Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv. Another UAH 1.7 billion are planned in within the framework of the program for the recovery of Ukraine. It is about 31 objects of medical institutions in 9 regions of Ukraine: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv," the message reads.

According to the report, a decision is expected soon regarding 23 objects, the restoration of which will take place at the expense of the Emergency Credit Program for the Restoration of Ukraine (subsidy from the state budget to the local budget).

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1,598 objects in 639 medical institutions have been damaged as a result of russian terrorist attacks.

"Some of them were completely destroyed, some suffered various types of damage (broken windows, damaged facade, etc.). At the same time, 358 objects have already been completely restored, another 426 - partially. In general, the expected cost of reconstruction and restoration of the destroyed, according to the estimates of international partners, is USD 16.4 billion," the report said.

