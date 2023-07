The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 1.7 billion for the restoration of medical facilities in 9 regions.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The subsidy from the state budget will be distributed to local budgets for the restoration and reconstruction of medical facilities within the framework of the Program for Recovery of Ukraine. In particular, these are medical facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions. The funds will be directed to restoration, repair and reconstruction of medical facilities of various profiles, including those facilities that suffered from the war and need further restoration," the message reads.

According to the report, the medical infrastructure facilities include regional and clinical hospitals and dispensaries: 3 in the Vinnytsia Region, 5 in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 4 in the Zhytomyr Region, 3 in the Kyiv Region, 2 in the Kirovohrad Region, 6 in the Odesa Region, 6 in the Poltava Region, one facility each in the Sumy Region and Chernihiv Region.

It is noted that in more than 15 months of war, Russia damaged 1,377 medical facilities and destroyed a total of 184 more.

At the same time, 341 medical facilities were completely restored and another 410 medical facilities were partially restored.

