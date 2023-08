Kherson and region residents urged not to leave home on August 23-24

Residents of Kherson and the region were urged not to leave home unless necessary on August 23, National Flag Day, and August 24, Independence Day of Ukraine.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram.

"Dear residents of the Kherson Region, on August 23 and 24, do not leave home without urgent need," he urged.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that on holidays there may be increased shelling of russian occupiers.

He also urged Ukrainians to use the rule of two walls during an air raid or go down for cover.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 23, russian occupation troops dropped 2 guided aerial bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings of Kherson. As a result of the strikes, 6 people were injured.

Besides, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation during the past day, on August 22, shelled peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 72 times, firing 364 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grads and UAVs. In the city of Kherson, the enemy fired 27 shells.

Due to russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 5 were injured.