Member of the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity Serhii Ilnytskyi was killed at the war.

This was announced on social networks by ex-President and Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Friend Sokil... how come... we had so many plans... Both for the rehabilitation of the wounded and for drones... A great loss for all of us. A friend, member of the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity, Serhii Ilnytskyi, was killed..." Poroshenko wrote.

According to him, Ilnytskyi fought for Ukraine since 2014.

"He was killed in Donbas, near Kurdiumivka...Hero! Eternal memory and Glory to Heroes! It's hard..." the ex-President added.

Poroshenko noted that Ilnytskyi's body was evacuated.

Farewell with the fallen soldier will be held in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Slabenko, Member of Parliament of the 4th convocation, was killed earlier at the front in battles with the russian invaders. The life of a former politician, and later a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ended in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In April, Oleh Barna, a former Member of Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, was killed during the hostilities.