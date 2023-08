Member of Parliament of the 4th convocation Serhii Slabenko was killed at the front in battles with the Russian invaders. The life of a former politician, and later a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ended in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the battles for Ukraine's independence in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Member of Parliament of the 4th convocation Serhii Slabenko was killed," the message reads.

Before starting his political career, he managed to work as an engineer, manager, financier, and engaged in entrepreneurship.

He studied at the Kurgan Higher Military-Political Aviation School, majoring in "military-political aviation", with the qualification "teacher of history and social studies".

He also studied at the International Institute of Market Relations and Entrepreneurship in Kyiv, specializing in the organization of production management as a manager-economist. From November 1999 to July 2002, he studied at the Interregional Academy of Personnel Management in the capital, majoring in law (qualification - lawyer).

In the period from 2002 to 2006, Serhii Slabenko was the chairman of the subcommittee on the activities of the courts, the judiciary and legal reform of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy.

From 2006 to 2009, he worked as the deputy chairman of the Attestation Chamber of the Volyn Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar, and from 2015 to 2020, he was a member of the Volyn Regional Council, a member of the permanent commission on the use of property jointly owned by territorial communities of villages, towns, and cities of the region.

His wife, son and daughter were waiting for him at home.

According to TRC "Avers", Slabenko was killed at the front on August 4. The body of the deceased will be returned home on Monday, August 7.

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Members of Parliament of Ukraine, the leadership and employees of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine express their sincere condolences to their relatives and friends. Eternal memory and honor to the Hero!" the message of the Verkhovna Rada says.

