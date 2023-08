The High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated the property of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus in Ukraine.

The court made such a decision on August 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Monday, August 21, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus and applied the sanction provided for in Clause 1-1 of Part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions".

The High Anti-Corruption Court seized the property belonging to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, namely the components of the electric aircraft launch system, into the state revenue.

An appeal against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court may be filed by a party to the case and/or his representative to the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within five days from the date of the announcement of the court decision.

The text of the court decision will be available on the official website of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the Ministry of Justice's claim to confiscate the assets of the russian blogger and propagandist Artemy Lebedev - two apartments in the center of Kyiv (138 sq.m. and 193 sq.m.) were seized to the state's income.

The High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated the companies and real estate of russian collaborator Vladimir Saldo.