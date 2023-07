The High Anti-Corruption Court has granted the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of the Russian blogger and propagandist Artemy Lebedev - two apartments in the center of Kyiv (138 square meters and 193 square meters) were recovered into the state income.

The representative of the Ministry of Justice Inna Bohatykh announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was made on July 10.

"The HACC has granted the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of the Rashist blogger and propagandist Artemy Lebedev - two apartments in the center of Kyiv (138 square meters and 193 square meters) were recovered into the state income," she wrote.

Inna Bohatykh thanked the team of the Department of Sanctions Policy for defending each asset declared in the lawsuit, for turning the property of supporters of the Russian Federation in favor of the state of Ukraine, and all those involved (departments, public organizations, journalists) for supporting, providing information and fighting together.

She also added that on Tuesday the court will consider the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice against Russian oligarchs Alexander Babakov, Yevgeny Giner and Mikhail Voevodin and related persons regarding the application of sanctions in the form of recovery of assets into the state income (8 oblenergos owned by VS Energy, 6 hotels, 2 metallurgical plants, a shopping center in Kyiv, and 31 more companies).

According to media reports, the non-public beneficiaries of the VS Energy group are Voevodin, Giner and Babakov.

In May 2022, the group said that Giner, Voevodin and Babakov have not been related to Ukrainian oblenergos since 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the scandalous Russian designer Lebedev was not allowed to enter Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 52 Russian citizens and 24 Russian companies. Artemy Lebedev was on the list.