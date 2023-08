The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were successful in the direction of Novodanilivka and Novoprokopivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, on the telethon air.

"The AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes. They were successful in the direction of Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka. They are entrenched at the reached boundaries and inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets. They are carrying out counter-battery countermeasures," he said.

In addition, on the Bakhmut axis, the AFU continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut. According to Kovaliov, they are fixed at the reached boundaries.

It is noted that the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka districts of the Donetsk Region.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment. It is moving units and troops. It is actively using its reserves here," the spokesperson for the General Staff added.

According to Kovaliov, the AFU continue to hold back the advance of russian troops on the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes. The enemy also carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Klishchiivka of the Donetsk Region, and heavy fighting continues.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, the russian military launched four missile strikes and 58 airstrikes and carried out 60 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of the AFU and populated areas. More than 30 combat clashes took place at the front.