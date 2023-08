AFU repel enemy attacks in the east and advancing in the south – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the russian military has launched four missile- and 58 airstrikes and fired 60 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and populated areas. More than 30 combat clashes took place at the front, the General Staff reported in the morning briefing on August 23.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siversk, Slobozhanskyi, Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Shakhtarsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson axes, the enemy used aviation, artillery, and mortars to attack peaceful towns and villages.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the AFU successfully repelled the attacks of russian troops in the area of Avdiyivka; on the Mariyinka axis, they continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the area of Mariyinka of the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, entrench themselves at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation made 11 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and two strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two ammunition warehouses, a control post, an artillery device in a firing position, and a heavy TOS-1A flamethrower system of the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupying forces of the aggressor state are actively spreading fakes about the alleged capture of territories in the Kharkiv Region. This information is inaccurate; the AFU did not lose a single settlement.