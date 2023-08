The occupation troops of the aggressor state are actively spreading fakes about the alleged capture of territories in the Kharkiv Region. This information is not true, the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not lose a single settlement. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Tuesday, August 22.

Syniehubov noted that active hostilities continue in the Kupyansk direction, while the occupiers are actively spreading fakes about the capture of territories in the Kharkiv Region.

"All these reports are false. Not a single settlement was lost by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All attempts by the russians to storm our positions are severely repulsed, the occupiers suffer significant losses and return to their previous positions," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Due to failures at the front, the aggressor's troops are conducting massive shelling of the civilian population, which is why the evacuation from dangerous communities continues, Syniehubov said. A total of 601 persons, including 153 children, have been evacuated since August 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, mandatory evacuation of the population began in the de-occupied territories of the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv Region.

In addition, the occupiers in the east are trying to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops and go directly to Kupyansk.

At the same time, the troops of the aggressor country of russia continue indiscriminate shelling of the front-line settlements of the Kharkiv Region.