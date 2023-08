The troops of the aggressor country of russia continue indiscriminate shelling of the front-line settlements of the Kharkiv Region. Vovchansk and Kupyansk were hit, there is a killed and wounded.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Sunday, August 20.

In Vovchansk, as a result of shelling, fires broke out in a private residential building and a hospital building, which is currently not in use.

According to available information, a man born in 1952 was killed as a result of shelling of Vovchanka.

Also, during the day, the occupiers inflicted artillery strikes on Kupyansk.

So far, at least 10 wounded are known. A 35-year-old paramedic, who was helping the wounded, was also injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the authorities of the Kharkiv Region announced the mandatory evacuation of almost 40 settlements in the region, which are located in the Kupyansk direction.

Such a decision was made due to increased shelling by the russian occupation army on civilian objects.

We also reported that as of August 16, almost 500 people had already been evacuated from the Kupyansk district. About 130 children are among them.