The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are progressing toward Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. Meanwhile, the russian occupiers are moving their troops.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, on the telethon air.

According to him, the Ukrainian military continues to conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Melitopol axes. They were successful in the direction of Robotyne and are consolidating at the achieved milestones.

Our fighters also inflict artillery fire on detected enemy targets and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut.

The russian military conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region. The occupiers suffer significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment. They move units and troops and actively use reserves.

In addition, the AFU continue to hold back the enemy offensive on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut axes. The invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region. Heavy fighting is going on here. Thirty combat clashes took place during the day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to advance in the area of Urozhaine; the AFU are holding back the russian advance near Mariyinka.

Meanwhile, on August 20, Ukrainian troops conducted counteroffensive operations on at least two areas of the front. Also, the AFU managed to advance in the area of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

And the AFU released another three sq. km on the southern flank around Bakhmut last week. At the same time, the enemy is trying to knock out our troops from their occupied positions in the north of the city.