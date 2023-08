On August 21, a new summer maximum of electricity consumption was recorded in the power system.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 21, a new summer record was fixed - the evening maximum consumption exceeded the previous indicator of August 16 by 1.3%. This is a lot, considering the limited capacity of power plants to generate electricity due to repairs. Ukrenergo was forced to apply emergency assistance from the power system of Poland and Romania to cover the demand from 06:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Its total volume was a record-breaking 2,000 MWh," the message reads.

It is noted that emergency assistance is the last and most expensive emergency response measure for balancing the power system, which does not require disconnection of consumers.

According to the report, on Tuesday there is an import of small amounts of electricity from Slovakia and Moldova in the morning and evening hours, with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 356 MW.

At the same time, there is no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.