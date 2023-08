Bulgaria explains why the previously announced armored personnel carriers have not yet been transferred to Ukr

Bulgaria will start supplying Soviet-made armored personnel carriers to Ukraine no earlier than late September - early October. The process of transferring armored vehicles is being slowed down by the fact that the country's parliament will return to work only next month.

The corresponding statement was made by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian colleague Oleksii Reznikov.

Tagarev explained that the armored personnel carriers are currently in the warehouses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria.

In order to transfer them to Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria must first sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

After that, the Bulgarian parliament must ratify this agreement. When this is done, Sofia will begin supplying armored personnel carriers.

Although the country's parliament will return to work only in September, Tagarev expressed confidence that the ratification of the agreement will become a priority task for the MPs.

"And by the end of September - by the beginning of October, we will already have the ratification of this agreement and, I think, then the transfer can begin," Tagarev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21 this year, it became known that the Bulgarian parliament voted for the transfer of armored vehicles to Ukraine. It is about 100 Soviet-made armored personnel carriers.

And already on August 4, the decision to provide armored vehicles to Ukraine was adopted by the country's government.

We also reported that law enforcement agencies in Bulgaria detained a man who threatened to kill Defense Minister Tagarev.