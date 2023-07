Bulgaria votes to transfer to Ukraine about 100 armored personnel carriers

After a long debate, the Bulgarian parliament voted to provide Ukraine with a party of armored personnel carriers that have been idle in Bulgarian warehouses for more than 40 years.

It was reported by the Bulgarian publication BGNES on Friday, July 21.

It concerns about 100 Soviet-made armored personnel carriers that have been stored in Bulgarian warehouses for the past 40 years.

The publication reports that the proposal to provide armored personnel carriers to Ukraine caused heavy disputes in the Bulgarian parliament.

MP Ivaylo Mirchev said that Ukraine will receive armored personnel carriers not from the warehouses of the Bulgarian army, but from the warehouses of the Interior Ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, Western media reported that a man was detained in Bulgaria who threatened to kill the country's defense minister Todor Tagerev because of his position on Ukraine.

We also reported that at the end of June, Bulgaria decided to provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance.