The russian occupation army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as a result of which a local resident was wounded and an energy infrastructure object was damaged.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, announced this.

Vilkul said that a russian missile hit the city around 05:30 in the morning.

As a result of the strike, more than 20 private houses and an energy infrastructure facility were damaged.

One person was injured - a man born in 1953, who has light cuts. He was given medical assistance, he refused hospitalization.

Vilkul added that as a result of the russian missile attack, power outages began in the city.

For this reason, several hospitals and the water system have been switched to generator power.

As of this moment, it is known that repair crews managed to restore electricity to the hospital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, the aggressor country of russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The missile exploded next to a residential apartment building, partially destroying it.

It will be recalled that six civilians were killed as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. More than 70 people received injuries of varying degrees of complexity.

