The energy grid of Ukraine will be ready to pass the winter season without power outages if there are no new serious damages due to shelling by the aggressor state of russia.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated this on the Ministry of Energy's Facebook page.

Halushchenko noted that the energy infrastructure of Ukraine is currently being prepared for effective operation in winter, and relevant institutions are ready to ensure a quick response to possible emergencies.

"The power system will be ready for winter; there are all the necessary resources to pass the heating winter season without power outages. But the consequences of enemy terrorist attacks, which we cannot predict, are not excluded. The enemy's goal is to achieve a blackout in Ukraine. Last winter, we learned a lot from watching power system maintenance, but the enemy's strikes can be modified," Halushchenko emphasized.

According to him, in the absence of new serious damage due to shelling, it is not planned to impose restrictions on the electricity supply to consumers. If there are blackouts, it will result from attacks on our energy grid and will be temporary, Halushchenko said.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 17, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that Ukraine will not negotiate its extension after the gas transit contract with russia is completed.

On July 19, Halushchenko announced that russia's aggressor state would resume shelling of energy infrastructure in the winter period.

On July 8, Halushchenko said that during the 500 days of the large-scale war, half of Ukraine's energy sector was damaged by russian shelling.