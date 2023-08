During the past day, 32 combat clashes took place. This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Stepne, Kostiantynivka of the Sumy Region. The enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, in particular, Karpovychi, Bleshnia, Senkivka of the Chernihiv Region; Volfyne, Kostiantynivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Seredyna Buda of the Sumy Region and Vilcha, Zybyne, Karayichne, Loshakove, Hatyshche, Okhrymivka of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Kyslivka and Kotliarivka areas of the Kharkiv Region. The settlements of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Serebrianske Forestry of the Luhansk Region and Terny, Vesele, Slovyansk of the Donetsk Region. About 15 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Zvanivka, Fedorivka of the Donetsk Region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the area of Urozhaine. It carried out airstrikes in the Klishchiyivka, Bohdanivka, and Pivnichne areas of the Donetsk Region. More than 10 settlements, including Novomarkove, Klishchiyivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Bohdanivka of the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Karlivka, and Pervomayske of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk Region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area of the Donetsk Region. The settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Hostre, Pobieda, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Urozhaine area. It conducted an air strike in the area of Urozhaine. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Staromayorske, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk Region were subjected to artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Yehorivka, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region. More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Novodarivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Stepove, Novodanylivka, Kamianske, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, among them Tokarivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Mykolayivka, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys of the Kherson Region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv Region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenching at the achieved boundaries, and carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.