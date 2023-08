The Armed Forces of Ukraine had success southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Region. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"South. Offensive actions continue in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions. In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the Russian army is on the defensive. They continue to shell our positions and civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions, while actively using Lancet barrage munitions. Our units were successful in the direction southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The enemy tried to regain lost positions east of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region. But without success," she said.

Maliar noted that "planned combat work" is currently underway in Robotyne.

She also reported that in the East, the russians continue their attempts to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions. Ukrainian troops in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions inflicted significant losses on the enemy, now the enemy is forced to regroup and recover, but does not retreat from its plans, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, on the northern flank, the enemy is trying to restore the lost position in the areas of Zaliznianske, Vasylivka, and Bohdanivka. On the southern flank, fighting continues in the central part of Klishchiyivka, north and west of Andriyyivka, north of Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk Region.

Maliar reported that during the week, in the Bakhmut direction, AFU liberated another 3 square kilometers, the total freed area in this direction is 43 square kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, Maliar reported that the AFU had liberated Urozhaine of the Donetsk Region.