Gas pipeline damaged as a result of hostilities in Kharkiv Region, gas supply to Kupyansk stopped

In the Kharkiv Region, as a result of hostilities, a gas pipeline was damaged, and the gas supply to the city of Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region) was stopped.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The hostile terror of the front-line and border regions with the russian federation continues. In the Kharkiv Region, a gas pipeline was damaged as a result of hostilities. Gas supply to the city of Kupyansk has been stopped, about 4,500 consumers are without gas. Work to restore the gas network is ongoing," the message says.

Also in the Kharkiv Region, power transmission lines were damaged by shelling, and 11,000 consumers in the city of Vovchansk and nearby villages were cut off.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 330 kV power line that supplies the Chornobyl nuclear power plant was shut down again.