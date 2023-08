Power transmission line that supplies Chornobyl NPP was shut down due to damage on the territory of Belarus

As a result of the damage, the 330 kV power transmission line, which supplies the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, was shut down on the territory of Belarus.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the past day, the main power lines of the NEC Ukrenergo were shut down three times. In the Lviv Region, due to the blackout of the 330 kV line, almost 290,000 consumers were left without power for the short term. The reasons for the incident are being clarified. The 330 kV line that supplies the Chornobyl NPP was also shut down due to damage. Location of damage discovered on the territory of Belarus. A 330 kV overhead line in the Kyiv Region was also shut down due to the fall of a tree. In addition, a 220 kV substation in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region was shut down due to equipment damage," the message reads.

As a result of the nighttime enemy missile attack, three 0.4 kV power lines, which supply about 100 consumers in Lviv, were disconnected, and an additional survey of the inspection is being conducted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 7, due to damage on the territory of Belarus, the 330 kV power transmission line in the Kyiv Region was disconnected again.