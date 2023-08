Defense Intelligence develops effective weapons for use on land, in the air and at sea

The Defense Intelligence has developed weapons for effective use on land, in the air, and at sea.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Of course we have various developments for effective use both on land and in the air and at sea. The main goal is to destroy the enemy," he said.

According to him, in particular, maritime drone technologies are effectively used in the security and defense sector.

He also noted that there is no competition between the Defense Intelligence and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in this process.

"From the point of view of individual divisions, I don't think that we should have an element of competition regarding who has which developments," Yusov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine developed the Sea Baby drones that attacked the Crimea bridge and the Russian assault landing ship.

Photos have been published on the Internet, which testify to the beginning of the production of kamikaze drones under the name Rubaka in Ukraine. They are planned to be used by units of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the cost of one piece is about USD 15,000, the declared flight range is up to 500 km. Estimates of the mass of the warhead in various sources range from 2-5 kg to 15 kg.