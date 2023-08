F-16 fighter jets can give Ukraine an advantage in the air and will also affect the course of events on the front.

This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, on the telethon air.

"You noticed that we will now win this war right away. Well, of course, we won't win right away, but the F-16 can change the course of events. It can provide us with what we need most today - air superiority in the occupied territories," he said.

According to Ignat, 8-9 Russian fighter jets dropping aerial bombs and launching missiles can be in the air at the same time in the occupied territories. At the same time, with the F-16 in service in Ukraine, they will not be able to do this as freely as they do now.

"Therefore, superiority in the air is the key to success on the ground," he added.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy announced the achievement of "breakthrough agreements" on providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

On August 18, the Reuters agency wrote that the administration of the U.S. president approved the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

Earlier, it became known about the start of training of the first Ukrainian F-16 pilots. They will be completed no earlier than the summer of next year.