The Western fighter F-16 has already visited Ukraine and landed on our airfields. This was announced by the Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

"The F-16 aircraft, it was in Ukraine. It landed at our airfields, we conducted joint training with F-16 pilots, and we have experience in operating, respectively, the F-16 aircraft. I think this is significant," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is currently preparing runways. "We are carrying out appropriate reconstruction, we are improving the surface, improving the infrastructure of the airfields, we are building new defense structures," the Commander said.

"And I think from the moment Ukraine acquires the aircraft, we will be able to receive them in Ukraine," Oleshchuk noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, August 18, Reznikov reported that Denmark and the Netherlands are ready to start supplying F-16 fighters after the completion of training for Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel.

John Kirby, coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, said that some time will pass before the arrival of American F-16 aircraft in Ukraine and their integration into the air fleet, as this is a multi-stage process.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing some high-ranking government and military officials, reported that the first group of six Ukrainian pilots will not complete training on American F-16s until the summer of next year.