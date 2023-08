Traffic will be blocked on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv due to exhibition of damaged enemy equipment

There will be no mass events on Independence Day in the capital of Ukraine, but the authorities plan to hold an exhibition of military equipment on Khreshchatyk. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

"The city does not organize mass events on Independence Day. As the city authorities were informed by a letter from the President's Office, at the state level on Khreschatyk they plan to hold an exhibition of samples of damaged enemy equipment," the message reads.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that, in connection with this, traffic will be blocked on Khreshchatyk Street in the section from Maidan Nezalezhnosti to Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Street starting this evening.

However, it is noted that "traffic on Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Street - from Khreshchatyk to Volodymyrska Street - will be opened today at 11:30 p.m."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration is not planning mass events for Independence Day on August 24.

Meanwhile, on Independence Day, August 24, Ukrainians from all over the world were called to go to the central streets of cities and hold hands to form living "chains of unity."