Ukrainians around the world will form chains of unity on Independence Day. How to participate

On Independence Day, August 24, Ukrainians from all over the world are called to go to the central streets of cities and join hands to form living "chains of unity."

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

"The main goal of the Chain of Unity project is to attract the world's attention to Ukraine once again, to unite the international community around our country and during the rally to thank the states that currently accommodate Ukrainians for their help," the statement said.

In order to participate in the action, you need to click on the link, find your city on the map and mark the exact place where you plan to stand on the central street. Having seen this mark, other participants will be able to stand side by side. You can also find the marks of those who have already marked, and take a place next to continue the chain.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv there will be no mass events on Independence Day.

Besides, on the Independence Day of Ukraine, the aggressor country Russia may commit another act of missile terrorism.