The Ukrzaliznytsia Joint-Stock Company has appointed Oleksandra Vasylenko, who since 2022 has served as the director of the Department of Economic Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as the director of the representative office abroad.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that it will oversee all international activities of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Before her career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleksandra worked as a adviser to the head of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Minister of Infrastructure. In particular, she coordinated national transport initiatives, so she understands the specifics of the railway, and her experience in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will help Ukraine's railway transport to get European integration as quickly and efficiently as possible and become a full-fledged operator of freight transportation in the EU countries," the statement said.

Also, Mykhailo Plastun was appointed director of Ukrzaliznytsia subsidiary Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland LLC, which has already begun its work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July Ukrzaliznytsia registered a railway operator to work on the European market.