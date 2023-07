The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has registered the railway operator Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland for work on the European market.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is planned that Ukrainian Railways Cargo Poland at the first stage of its work will be engaged in the provision of comprehensive freight transportation services; coordination of work with European operators, cargo owners, border crossings; control of the rolling stock of the company abroad.

According to the report, the long-term strategy of the international division is at the final stage of development and will be approved by the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia in the near future.

"Today, the European direction of rail transportation for Ukraine is a matter of fast logistics and support of the Ukrainian economy. The creation of a European operator will allow us to significantly improve the management of freight transportation on the European route. At the same time, we are modernizing the border infrastructure, increasing its capacity," said the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Ukrzaliznytsia with a loan of EUR 200 million for the modernization of Ukraine's railway connection with the European Union in the west of the country.