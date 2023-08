The occupiers reduced the number of shelling in the South due to the "shell famine" caused by the combat work of the Defense Forces. This was stated by the head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"In the South, the night was relatively quiet, the enemy reduced the number of shelling. This suggests that the enemy feels this so-called "shell tachycardia" due to the consequences of our combat work. From time to time they manage to raise some reserve for themselves. They (invaders - ed.) have been concentrated on the left bank for a long time and have many different points of military supply, which are also scattered so as not to be hit at the same time. There is a part of the reserves that is stored on the Crimean peninsula, and it is more difficult to pull it up. But maneuvering between their reserves on the left bank of the mainland, they are still able to create," Humeniuk noted.

She reminded that the day before yesterday, the enemy fired about 80 rounds in the South. At the same time, 36 shellings were recorded during the day and 18 at night.

"IT seems that the supply did not take place, which means that we succeeded in slowing down and complicating logistics. Nevertheless, they continue repair work on the damaged bridges - Chonhar and Henichesk. It is very difficult for them, because they cannot assemble a team, to gather repairmen there. This is complicated by the fact that there are no suitable specialists, and the danger there is great. People realize that the bridge was targeted, so the repair crew may also be targeted," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied village of Kozachi Laheri, the Russians are preparing for the filming of a propaganda staged video about alleged "successes" at the front.

Earlier it was reported that 7 people were killed and 13 injured in the Kherson Region as a result of Russian shelling that took place on Sunday, August 13. Among the killed were a two-year-old boy and a newborn who was only 23 days old.