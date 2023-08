In the temporarily occupied village of Kozachi Laheri, the Russians are preparing for the filming of a propaganda staged video about alleged "successes" at the front.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Against the background of declining morale among the military units of the occupying forces, the enemy's command is increasingly resorting to staged filming of its successes," the report says.

For example, in the temporarily occupied village of Kozachi Laheri of the Kherson Region, preparations for the filming of a propaganda video by a Russian film crew based on the plot "Destruction of 150 servicemen of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the local village cultural center" were noted.

"However, as of August 13 of this year, the personnel of the occupying forces in the number of up to 25 servicemen of the Russian army from the number of former prisoners are staying in this building," the General Staff added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the meantime, the Defense Forces of Ukraine de-occupied Urozhaine of the Donetsk Region.