AFU destroy 460 invaders, 12 AFVs and 24 artillery systems per day. General Staff reports losses of russians

During the past day, August 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 460 russian occupiers, 12 armored fighting vehicles and 24 artillery systems. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 08/18/23 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 256,510 (+ 460) people eliminated;

tanks ‒ 4,332 (+ 3) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,410 (+ 12) units;

artillery systems - 5,193 (+ 24) units;

MLRS - 714 (+ 0) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 486 (+ 0) units;

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 316 (+ 2) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 4,276 (+ 4);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,406 (+ 0);

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,658 (+ 17) units;

special equipment ‒ 783 (+ 10).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, August 17, there were 33 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the russian invaders.

On the morning of August 17, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed the russian occupation army’s Ка-52 attack helicopter. Another enemy "bird" was downed on the Bakhmut axis.

Later in the day it became known that the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia Region shot down another enemy Ка-52 helicopter.