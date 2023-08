In the past 24 hours, a total of 33 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the russian occupiers have taken place.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning summary.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, including Vylchyky, Mykolayivske, Chernihiv Region; Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, and Riasne in the Sumy Region; and Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, and Stroyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region. Airstrikes in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kucherivka in the Kharkiv Region. The settlements of Dvorichna, Kupiyansk, Kucherivka, Kurylivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region and Nadiya in the Luhansk Region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Terny, Yampil, and Siversk in the Donetsk Region. About 20 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Spirne, Zvarivka, Fedorivka, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

On n the Bakhmut axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Bohdanivka and Bila Hora in the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the Vasiukivka area of the Donetsk Region. More than 20 settlements, including Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Sieverne, Zalizne, and Druzhba in the Donetsk Region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the Keramik settlement of the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove and Avdiyivka districts in the Donetsk Region. Over ten settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Stepove, Novoselivka Persha, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Mariyinka axis, defense forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the areas of Mariyinka and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region. More than ten settlements, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Antonivka in the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the area of Urozhaine, Donetsk Region, and Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Region. More than ten settlements, including Vodiane, Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Region, were hit by artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. More than 25 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia Region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

On the Kherson axis, more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, among them Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kherson, Veletenske, and Tomyna Balka in the Kherson Region and Kutsurub and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

At the same time, the AFU continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk axes, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 17, defenders of Ukraine shot down a Ka-52 attack helicopter of the russian occupation army. Another enemy "bird" was downed on the Bakhmut axis.

Later that day, it became known that the AFU in the Zaporizhzhia Region shot down another Ka-52 enemy helicopter.