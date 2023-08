Ukraine will not fully comply with all the seven recommendations provided by the European Union necessary to begin negotiations on accession to the EU. Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna stated this, as Suspilne reported on Thursday, August 17.

Stefanishyna explained that Ukraine needs to have time to implement all agreed legislative and institutional steps during the period until October. However, it is not possible to implement all seven EU recommendations.

"Today we will not hear that we have fulfilled all seven recommendations 100%, because we are talking about fundamental transformations in the country that are related to human rights, the process of de-oligarchization, which has also become one of the pillars of fundamental democratic reforms. These are changes that will be introduced for years, but by October we will ensure that all agreed legislative and institutional steps are implemented and hopefully open the door to a political solution. It is more difficult for us than for countries that went on the path of joining the EU not because of the war, but because we are moving to the EU, reforming the European Union itself," Stefanishyna said.

According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine should also, in accordance with the recommendations of the European Union, restore the electronic declaration of the property of civil servants on time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has fulfilled only 2 out of 7 conditions necessary to start negotiations on the country's membership in the European Union.

On May 9, 2023, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine has made many achievements for joining the EU, but work on this issue must continue.

Earlier we reported that the Verkhovna Rada proposed to Women's Day on March 8.. Later, the parliament said that the abolition of the celebration does not fall under Ukraine's obligations to join the EU.