Von Der Leyen On Ukraine's Progress Towards Joining EU: Many Achievements Have Been Made, But Work Must Contin

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, noted that Ukraine has already made many achievements in taking steps to start negotiations on joining the European Union, but the work still needs to continue. She said this at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is very impressive when you look at the fact that, despite the war, Ukraine is working very intensively and tirelessly on these steps. Many achievements have been made, but the work must continue. We discussed this in detail and it is very important that we make progress. But I am very sure of this, because we had very good discussions on various topics related to these 7 steps," she said in response to journalists' requests to assess the progress Ukraine has made in implementing the steps to start EU accession negotiations.

Von der Leyen noted that the current goal of the European Commission is to prepare an oral report on Ukraine's progress in June and a written report in October, on the basis of which EU member states will make a decision on the possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, came to Kyiv on an official visit.

Ukraine expects to start negotiations on joining the EU in 2023 and complete them by 2025.

On June 23, 2022, the European Council adopted a decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate for EU membership.