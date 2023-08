Sweden's parliament approves new military aid package for Ukraine. What it will include

The Swedish Parliament has approved a new package of assistance to Ukraine with a total cost of SEK 3.25 billion (approximately EUR 270 million).

This is reported by the Riksdag website, according to the European Pravda.

According to the report, Kyiv will receive ammunition and spare parts worth up to SEK 1.1 billion (approximately EUR 90 million), as well as trucks and equipment for demining worth up to SEK 2.15 billion (approximately EUR 180 million).

Riksdag also decided to authorize the government to sell AMRAAM air-to-air missiles to the United States, so that they would then be transferred to Ukraine.

The decision means that defense spending and crisis preparedness in Sweden's state budget will increase by SEK 545 million (EUR 46 million) in 2023.

Recall that earlier we reported that the Swedish government is preparing the thirteenth aid package for Ukraine with a total cost of SEK 3.4 billion.

The United States also allocates a new package of weapons to Ukraine. It contains additional air defense ammunition, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment.