The attacks of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine are likely to continue this winter. However, Ukraine has proved its ability to pass a difficult period.

The British Ministry of Defence on announced this in its daily defence intelligence update on Twitter.

According to the summary, despite constant military pressure, Ukraine's efforts to build up fuel reserves are likely to succeed and provide sufficient fuel reserves during the approaching winter period.

According to British intelligence, Ukraine has effectively mobilized its mining sector to maintain output, ensuring a continuous supply of coal is available for thermal power and heating plants in the winter, with substantial gas stocks providing a further reserve.

“Despite Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure likely continuing this winter, Ukraine demonstrated last winter that it has the skilled workforce and expertise needed to operate and maintain the power network, even in wartime conditions,” the British Ministry of Defence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is preparing for various scenarios of events in the winter due to possible missile attacks by the aggressor state of Russia on the power system.

So, in Ukraine, 60% of the planned work has already been carried out to restore electricity networks damaged by shelling from Russia.

However, the Rada is already predicting a difficult winter, the cutoffs of electricity and a difficult heating season.