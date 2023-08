President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of August 11 on the results of the audit of territorial recruitment and social support centers (military enlistment offices) for the dismissal of regional military commissars.

This is stated in decree No. 491 of August 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By the decree, it was recommended that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi make a decision on staying in the positions of heads of regional military enlistment offices, ending the practice of their rotations.

Zaluzhnyi is recommended to appoint officers directly involved in hostilities as regional military commissars, on the recommendations of the commanders of operational-tactical groups and operational-strategic groups of troops, provided they pass the check by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the State Bureau of Investigation, is recommended to take additional measures to counteract the commission of corruption and other criminal offenses by officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, Zelenskyy said that at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the results of the audit of military enlistment offices, a decision was made to dismiss all regional military commissars.

On June 23, Zelenskyy instructed to dismiss the head of the Odesa military enlistment office with elite property in Spain, Yevhen Borysov, and check all military commissars in all regions of Ukraine.