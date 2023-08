President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the results of checking Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support (military registration and enlistment offices, "military commissariats"), a decision was made to dismiss all regional "military commissars." Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Our decision. We dismiss all regional "military commissars." People who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason should manage this system. Instead, soldiers who were on the front or who cannot be in the trenches, because they lost their health, lost their limbs, but retained their dignity and do not have cynicism - they can be entrusted with this recruitment system," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that according to the results of the audit, 112 criminal proceedings have already been opened against officials of the military enlistment offices, 33 suspicions have been reported.

The President added that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi should implement the personnel decisions of the NSDC regarding the "military commissars," before appointing new leaders of the military enlistment offices, there will be the SSU check.

He stressed that every "military commissar" against whom there is criminal proceedings will be held responsible.

"Dismissed "military commissars" and other officials who have epaulets and for whom no data on crimes or violations were found if they want to preserve epaulets and prove their dignity - to the front. But I emphasize: the army is not and will never be a substitute for criminal punishment. Officials who mixed up epaulets and benefits are definitely on trial," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President announced that Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the results of the audit of military enlistment offices, Zaluzhnyi was recommended to appoint officers directly participating in the hostilities to the heads of the regional military enlistment offices after they passed the inspection of the Security Service of Ukraine.

On June 23, Zelenskyy instructed to dismiss the head of the Odesa Military Enlistment Office with elite property in Spain, Yevhen Borysov, and check all “military commissars” in all regions of Ukraine.