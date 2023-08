The German concern Rheinmetall plans to transfer modern Luna NG reconnaissance drones to Ukraine before the end of 2023.

This was reported by Bild.

So, the concern on behalf of Germany before the end of the year will supply the AFU with an unmanned complex for aerial reconnaissance Luna NG, where NG means "new generation" of the Luna drone. Other drone models have already been delivered to Ukraine from Bundeswehr warehouses.

The drone package consists of a ground control station with several drones, a launch catapult and military trucks.

Rheinmetall's new Luna is reportedly a brand new unmanned system that surpasses the previous model in all important features. In addition to being used as an intelligence system, they can also provide an LTE network, intercept or jam communications.

The publication noted that drones play an important role in the war in Ukraine. The aggressor state of the Russian Federation massively attacks military and civilian targets with the help of Iranian kamikaze drones. At the same time, reconnaissance drones are important for Ukraine's military operations. Operational experience shows that real-time intelligence results play a crucial role in conducting operations.

Besides, Rheinmetall also has announced a version of the drone that will be able to carry weapons. However, in the current modification, which they plan to transfer to Ukraine, there will be no such function.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German concern Rheinmetall bought 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian private company OIP Land Systems in order to further transfer them to Ukraine. The German government confirmed.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that there are currently no new solutions to the issue of the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.