Russia, through its propagandists, deliberately exaggerates the number of Lancets it produces, although it has indeed increased their production. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

Yusov said that the Russian Federation really launched a program to increase the production of drones.

"Volumes are propaganda, but this is a factor that cannot be written off. Lancets are produced, Shaheds arrive, they arrange production," he noted.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence stated that Ukraine needs new types of weapons to counter drone attacks in order to advance faster at the front.

"This is a matter of protecting the lives of our military and civilians," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the son of designer Alexander Zakharov, who designed the Russian Lancet kamikaze drones, works at the UN Institute for Disarmament Problems, and his wife is the owner of a luxury apartment in the center of London for USD 2 million.