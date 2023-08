In January–July, the thermal power plants (TPP) of the DTEK Energy company generated almost 8.4 billion kWh of electricity to the Ukrainian energy system.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 7 months of this year, the company's thermal power plants released almost 8.4 billion kWh of electricity. This is equivalent to the average consumption of about 2.8 million families during the year," the report says.

It is noted that in the last three months, largely due to the heat, the TPPs of the DTEK Energy carries an increased load.

Thus, in May-July of this year, TPPs of the company generated 26% more electricity to the Ukrainian energy system than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy plans to invest UAH 11 billion in preparing TPPs and mines for the heating season.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.