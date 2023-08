The DTEK Energy company plans to invest UAH 11 billion in preparing thermal power plants (TPP) and mines for the heating season.

DTEK Energy director general Ildar Saleyev announced this on Facebook.

According to him, due to attacks, damage, destruction and occupation of energy facilities by the enemy, this year the energy system will not have access to a significant part of capacities and reserves, which were a kind of "safety cushion" for the last most difficult winter.

"In March-July of this year, the company carried out 9 planned repairs of TPP power units. Another 7 are currently in progress. These planned repairs are necessary, because after the increased load on heat generation last winter, the equipment needs to be prepared for a similar mode of operation and the upcoming heating season. A total of up to 27 power units are planned to be repaired by the end of the year. DTEK Energy has already invested almost UAH 2 billion in these repairs. By the end of the year, the company plans to invest UAH 3.5 billion, which is 60% more than last year's investments," Saleyev said.

According to Saleyev, in January-July, the company put 15 new coal beds into operation, while 12 more coal beds are planned to be put into operation by the end of the year.

The company plans to double its investments in Ukrainian coal mining by the end of the year to more than UAH 7 billion.

"In general, by the end of the year, we plan to invest about UAH 11 billion in planned repairs of TPPs and coal beds preparation - in fact, key aspects of preparation for the heating season. This would be more than enough under "normal" preparation conditions. But we all remember that last year, especially since October, energy was the No. 1 target of enemy. Only the DTEK TPPs were attacked more than 40 times, three quarters of these attacks occurred in the last autumn-winter. Large-scale restoration is required, the destruction is colossal," Saleyev noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy lost 1.4 GW of thermal generation capacity due to the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.