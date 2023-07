The schedule for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, which was supposed to start, is being pushed back. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the national telethon.

"I assumed that training should start in June, as we were originally promised. Training did not start in June. This means that the training schedule is beginning to shift," Kuleba said.

At the same time, he noted that he is confident that at the beginning of 2024, international partners will transfer F-16 to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that F-16 fighter jets could arrive in Ukraine in six to seven months.

The Netherlands and Denmark lead a coalition for the training of Ukrainian pilots with the support of Great Britain and Belgium.

On May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, referring to the materials of the internal assessment of the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.