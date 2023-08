AFU advancing in Zaporizhzhia Region and on border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions – ISW

On August 16, Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations in at least three areas of the front and advanced in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region and on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

ISW reported that geolocation data published on August 16 indicated that Ukrainian troops advanced northeast of Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhiv) in western Zaporizhzhia Region.

The institute believes that Ukrainian forces have probably made more progress in the surrounding areas, given that they have been active for several weeks in the wooded area northeast of this settlement.

The report also confirmed the liberation of the village of Urozhaine (9 km south of Velyka Novosilka) on the border of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions.

"Ukrainian announcements about the liberation of Urozhaine correspond to previous statements by Ukrainian officials about the liberation of other settlements in the area and recent reports by russian forces that russian units in the area are retreating. russian statements about Ukrainian attacks to the south and east of the borders of the settlement also indicate that Ukrainian forces probably control most of the settlement," American analysts said.

Defense forces of Ukraine liberated Urozhaine and are entrenched at the borders.